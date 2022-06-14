Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
The corporation's shareholding in Hero MotoCorp has increased from 1,83,10,233 to 2,24,91,571 equity shares, or from 9.163 per cent to 11.256 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company

LIC Ups Stake In Hero MotoCorp, HUL, Capri Global
Life Insurance Corporation of India

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 9:11 pm

LIC has increased its stake in Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Hero MotoCorp and non-banking finance company Capri Global Capital through open market purchases over the last few months, the life insurer said on Tuesday. 

The corporation's shareholding in Hero MotoCorp has increased from 1,83,10,233 to 2,24,91,571 equity shares, or from 9.163 per cent to 11.256 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) said in a regulatory filing. 

The change in holding was during the period from January 4, 2021 to June 13, 2022, it said, adding the stocks were bought through open market purchases at an average cost of Rs 3,050.14. 

Hero MotoCorp is a leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. 

In a separate filing, it said LIC's shareholding in Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has increased from 11,73,80,500 to 11,76,90,500 equity shares, aggregating to 5.008 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company. 

"Holding (in Hindustan Unilever) increased from 4.995 per cent to 5.008 per cent as on 13th June 2022 at an average cost of Rs 2206.93," it said. 

The FMCG major is into home care, beauty and personal care; and foods and refreshment segments. 

Besides, LIC's shareholding in Capri Global Capital has increased from 88,58,348 equity shares to 1,24,00,000 equity shares or from 5.043 per cent to 7.059 per cent. 

The holding increased during the period from February 21 to June 10, through open market purchases at an average cost of Rs 624.61, LIC said. 

Capri Global is an NBFC with presence across different segments like MSME, construction finance, affordable housing and indirect retail lending segments. 

Shares of LIC closed at Rs 674.20 apiece on BSE, up by 0.9 per cent from its previous close. Hero MotoCorp scrip ended 1.74 per cent lower at Rs 2552.50; Hindustan Unilever at Rs 2172.25 apiece, down by 1.08 per cent, while Capri Global scrip ended 0.48 per cent down at Rs 690.95.

