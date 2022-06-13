Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

LIC Shares Tumble Nearly 6%; Down Over 29% From Issue Price

The stock tanked 5.85 per cent to settle at Rs 668.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 6 per cent to Rs 666.90

LIC Shares Tumble Nearly 6%; Down Over 29% From Issue Price

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 9:01 pm

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) continued to fall for the tenth day running on Monday and tumbled nearly 6 per cent.

The stock tanked 5.85 per cent to settle at Rs 668.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 6 per cent to Rs 666.90.

On the NSE, it tumbled 5.66 per cent to end at Rs 669.50 apiece.

Related stories

Govt Concerned About Dip In LIC Share Price; Calls It Temporary Blip

LIC Shares Fall For 5th Day; M-Cap Dips Below Rs 5 Lakh Crore-Mark

LIC IPO’s Weak Debut: Investors Disappointed, But Long-term Hope Floats

Shares of the company have been falling for the past ten days, losing 20.17 per cent.

LIC got listed on the bourses on May 17. The government had fixed the issue price of LIC shares at Rs 949 apiece after a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) which was over-subscribed nearly 3 times.

Applicants were allocated LIC shares on May 12.

The stock has tumbled 29.58 per cent so far from its issue price of Rs 949.

"LIC tumbles as anchor lock-in ends," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities.

The company is on the seventh place in the ranking of top-10 firms by market valuation. It has a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 4,22,636.35 crore. 

Tags

Business National Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) LIC Housing Finance Life Insurance Corporation Life Insurance Corporation(LIC) Ixigo IPO Paytm IPO Policybazaar IPO IPO Fundraising
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs Poland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs Poland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live