Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

LIC IPO Sees 'Excellent' Response From Anchor Investors

The government is selling 22,13,74,920 shares in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at a price band of Rs 902-949 a share, targeting to raise about Rs 21,000 crore.

LIC IPO Sees 'Excellent' Response From Anchor Investors
LIC .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 8:05 pm

LIC's initial public offering on Monday saw an 'excellent' response from anchor investors, an official said.

The government is selling 22,13,74,920 shares in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at a price band of Rs 902-949 a share, targeting to raise about Rs 21,000 crore. The issue would be open for subscription for institutional and retail buyers from May 4-9.

Related stories

LIC IPO To Open On May 4 At Low Valuation: Should You Buy?

6.48 Crore Policyholders Keen To Buy LIC IPO: Official

LIC IPO Issue To Open On May 4: Report

The issue opened for anchor investor subscription on Monday and saw an 'excellent' response, an official said, adding that the details of price bids would be known later in the day.

The LIC share sale would be the biggest ever amount raised through an initial public offering in the Indian stock market. The previous such high fundraising was seen in the IPO of PayTM in 2021 at Rs 18,300 crore and Coal India in 2010 at Rs 15,200 crore.

Of the over 22.13 crore LIC shares on offer, over 9.88 crore shares are reserved for qualified institutional buyers and over 2.96 crore shares for non-institutional buyers.

Up to 15,81,249 shares and 2,21,37,492 shares are reserved for employees and policyholders.

While retail investors and LIC employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per share, LIC policyholders bidding in IPO would get a discount of Rs 60 a share.

LIC would start trading on the stock exchanges on May 17.

LIC's embedded value, which is a measure of the consolidated shareholder's value in an insurance company, was pegged at about Rs 5.4 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, by international actuarial firm Milliman Advisors.

Based on investor feedback, the market value of government-owned LIC has been pegged at 1.1 times its embedded value or Rs 6 lakh crore. 

Tags

Business LIC Life Insurance Corporation LIC Ipo Initial Public Offering Initial Public Offerings Initial Public Offering(IPO) Life Insurance Corporation(LIC) LIC Policyholders
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary