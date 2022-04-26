Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

LIC Sees Huge Interest From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO: Report

The total commitment from over 100 global and domestic investors is more than Rs 6,300 crore allotment size to anchor investors. However, a formal anchor book allotment is yet to begin

LIC Sees Huge Interest From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO: Report
LIC .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 11:13 am

Life Insurance Corporation of India's upcoming share sale via initial public offering is witnessing huge demand for its shares from anchor investors ahead of the IPO which is reported to open on May 4, newspaper Hindustan Times reported citing sources. The LIC IPO has received investment commitments worth Rs 13,000 crore more than twice the value of shares reserved for anchor investors, the report added quoting people directly aware of the matter.

The total commitment from over 100 global and domestic investors is more than Rs 6,300 crore allotment size to anchor investors. However, a formal anchor book allotment is yet to begin.

The much awaited LIC IPO, which was to open for subscription last financial year, was delayed due to geopolitical tensions due to Russia-Ukraine war, soaring commodity prices and monetary tightening by major central banks.

Related stories

LIC IPO Issue To Open On May 4: Report

As per the report LIC shares will be priced at Rs 949 per share at the lower end of the price band.

Meanwhile, news channel CNBC TV18, citing sources has reported that the LIC IPO will begin from May 4.

LIC's embedded value, which is a measure of the consolidated shareholder’s value in an insurance company, was pegged at about Rs 5.4 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, by international actuarial firm Milliman Advisors.

The LIC is expected to raise Rs 21,000 crore by diluting 3.5 per cent stake  in the insurance behemoth valuing it at Rs 6 lakh crore.

In February, LIC had filed draft papers with Sebi wherein it had said that the government will sell 5 per cent stake or 31.6 crore shares in the state-run insurer.

However, the IPO plans faced headwinds due to the ongoing volatility in stock markets due to Russia-Ukraine war, forcing the government to cut the issue size to 3.5 per cent.

Tags

Business LIC IPO Dates LIC Ipo News LIC IPO Anchor Investors LIC IPO Share Price IPO Market LIC Share Sale LIC Stock LIC Government Stake Sale LIC Share Purchase Plan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Don’t Know What Direction Twitter Will Go In: CEO Parag Agrawal Tells Anxious Employees

Don’t Know What Direction Twitter Will Go In: CEO Parag Agrawal Tells Anxious Employees

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now