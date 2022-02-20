Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

LIC IPO: Four Of LIC’s Own Operations Pose A Challenge

LIC faces a challenge of high concentration in terms of regions that have the highest business, types of products and medium of sales, apart from overlapping housing finance functions.

LIC IPO: Four Of LIC’s Own Operations Pose A Challenge
LIC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 8:02 am

Regional concentration in 5 states: The insurer may have a pan-India presence and is the country’s largest insurer, but its business is concentrated in a few regions, as it states in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Nearly half of its individual new business premium (NBP) comes from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.  For financial years from 2019 to the six months ended September 30, 2021, these five states contributed 49.77%, 48.99%, 49.21% and 47.54% of the company’s total individual NBP, respectively.

Sales medium based on individual agents: The concentration trend extends to the medium through which the policies are sold. Individual agents are the primary mode of distributions for LIC. Some of LIC’s products can be bought online, but not through third-party websites, something that other insurers offer. Acknowledging this shortfall, the insurer mentions in its DRHP: “If our products remain unavailable for purchase on third-party websites, we may lose market share.”

Related stories

Key Events That Made LIC The Largest And Most Valued Life Insurance Company In India

Three Reasons Why The LIC IPO Is Expected to Hit the Street On March 11

Government Regulations That Pose Roadblocks For LIC IPO

Bound by fixed-income products: Many of LIC’s products are limited fixed-income products so “rising interest rates could lead to higher levels of surrenders and withdrawals of existing policies as policyholders seek to buy products with perceived higher returns.” The amounts and types of long-term fixed income products in the Indian capital markets are limited and regulations require insurers to invest in certain types of products (such as government securities). This “could severely limit our ability to closely match the duration of our assets and liabilities and thereby decrease our interest rate risk,” mentions the LIC DRHP. If a situation arises where policyholders surrender their policies mid-way, the insurer will have to sell its invested assets to make cash payments to policyholders “at a time when prices of those assets are declining, which, in turn, would lead to LIC incurring losses.”

Duplication in housing finance: Concentration in the housing finance activities can also pose a problem. In January 2019, LIC acquired IDBI Bank, which means an overlap in the two home loan businesses (of LIC Housing Finance and IDBI Bank). The Reserve Bank of India has stipulated that only one of these two can continue with housing finance activities. “… the RBI in its Approval Letter has stipulated that either IDBI Bank or LIC Housing Finance Limited… will have to cease conducting housing finance activity within a period of five years from the date of the Approval Letter and that housing finance activity shall be conducted only by one entity,” stated the DRHP. Moreover, LIC has to adequately capitalise IDBI Bank to ensure it meets the minimum capital requirements for a period of at least five years. This may have an adverse effect on LIC’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. 

Tags

Business LIC Life Insurance Corporation LIC Ipo
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

DOGE Rises After Musk Tweet; FBI To Launch Crypto Crime Fighting Unit

DOGE Rises After Musk Tweet; FBI To Launch Crypto Crime Fighting Unit

Duty-Free Access For Jewellery Sector To Get Huge Export Boost Under India-UAE Trade Pact: Comm Secy

Kansai Nerolac Appoints Anuj Jain As Managing Director

Climate Finance And Climate Justice Emerged As Major Issues at TERI’s Summit

Takuya Tsumura To Take Over As New President & CEO Of Honda Cars India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal