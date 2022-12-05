LIC Initiates WhatsApp Service For Its Portal-Registered Policyholders

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has initiated a WhatsApp services for its policyholders.

LIC announced in a press release that only those policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC Portal can use this interactive WhatsApp service.

This is the first time that the country’s largest life insurer has started a WhatsApp service for its policyholders.

How To Activate The Service

To activate the service, the policyholder needs to first register his/her policy on the LIC portal. Only after this can they avail of the WhatsApp service.

To avail the WhatsApp service, the policyholder will have to send a Hi from their phone to 8976862090, the official WhatsApp number of LIC, the life insurer said in a press release.

After this, the automated service will ask the user to select the right option from the list of given services.

Users will be able to select from a list of 10 services on WhatsApp.

These are as follows.

1] Premium due

2] Bonus information

3] Policy status

4] Loan eligibility quotation

5] Loan repayment quotation

6] Loan interest due

7] Premium paid certificate

8] Ulip – Statement of units

9] LIC service links

10] Opt in/Opt out services

How To Register Policy On LIC Portal

To register on the LIC portal, a user will need the policy number, premium details, and the PAN card details along with a scanned copy of the PAN card.

He/she will need to log on to the official LIC website and navigate to the ‘customer portal section’, and click on new user if he/she has not registered on it earlier.

Then, the user will have to select the user id, password, and click on submit.

That done, the user will be guided to the next screen, where he/she will have to log in afresh using the newly-created user id and password.

That done, the user will then have to navigate to ‘Basic Services’ and click on ‘Add Policy’.

Once the user fills in the policy number, the portal will auto-fetch details like date of birth, email address and phone number from the policy and auto-populate the respective fields.

Now, that the user is registered on the LIC portal, he/she can use the WhatsApp service.