Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Laurus Labs Inks Pact With MPP To Produce Molnupiravir

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 1:07 pm

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Drug firm Laurus Labs on Friday said it has inked a pact with Geneva-based MPP (Medicine Patient Pool) for manufacturing the oral COVID-19 antiviral medication molnupiravir.

"We are happy to sign an agreement to manufacture the oral COVID-19 antirviral medication, which is an urgent need of the hour, this is one of the most critical step towards fighting the pandemic and we are happy to contribute to the mission," Laurus Labs Founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said in a regulatory filing.

Molnupiravir is an orally administered ribonucleoside analog that inhibits the replication of SARS CoV2, and clinical studies have shown this drug to be active against the most common COVID-19 variants.

Business
