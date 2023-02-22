Latest Crypto Prices: Crypto Market Plunges as Bitcoin Loses 3.35%, Ethereum Dips 3.45%

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
On Wednesday morning, the global crypto market fell 2.78 per cent after a surge on the previous day, dragged down by losses in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 12:54 pm

The global crypto market recoiled on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, after it made gains on the previous day, weighed down by losses made by Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins.

The market stood at $1.10 trillion, down 2.78 per cent from the previous day, at 11 am IST on Wednesday, according to coinmarket.com. The total crypto market volume rose 10.33 per cent to $68.47 billion over the last 24 hours.

The top trending crypto was STEPN (GMT), but the top gainer for the day was Ankr (ANKR), up 36.39 per cent to $0.04639. Conversely, the top loser was Huobi Token (HT), down 12.9 per cent to $5.36.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC dipped 3.35 per cent to $24,110.82. BTC price started falling at 2 pm IST on February 21 and dipped into the red at 2.10 pm IST after having traded in the green all through the day. Its price dropped from $25,125 to $24,712. In the last 24 hours, the trading volume was up 19.55 per cent to 32.8 billion.

Ethereum: ETH’s price dipped by 3.45 per cent to $1,640.31. The ETH price dipped into the red at 2.10 pm IST on Tuesday after trading in the green for a long time. A 20-minute drop in price from $1,708 to $1,680 occurred at 2 pm IST on Tuesday started the dip.  Since then ETH hasn’t recovered. Prices plummeted further with the lowest price at $1,632.67.

ETH’s trading volume was up by 25.67 per cent to $9.2 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was down by 7.50 per cent to $24.03.

In the 24-hour trading, Ripple’s (XRP) price dipped 1.87 per cent to $0.3894, even as its trading volume dipped 17.89 per cent. 

Cardano (ADA) was down by 4.19 per cent to $0.3854. After a 13.45 per cent surge, its 24-hour trading volume reached $408 million.

Binance (BNB) dipped 2.50 per cent to $307.25. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 9.69 per cent to $594.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin dipped 3.86 per cent to $0.08436, and its 24-hour trading volume rose by 18.62 per cent.

Shiba Inu was down by 4.88 per cent to $0.00001282.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) surged 9.05 per cent, even though its 24-hour trading volume was up by 329 per cent.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.68 per cent to $20.89, and its 24-hour trading volume increased 28.10 per cent.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 5.45 per cent at $85.82.


 

