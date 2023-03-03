Latest Crypto Prices: Crypto Market At 1.03 Trillion, Bitcoin Loses 4.78%, Ethereum Dips 4.70%

The global crypto market fell to $1.03 trillion, down 4.16 per cent from the previous day, at 11 am IST on Friday, March 3, 2023, according to coinmarket.com. The total crypto market volume rose 21 per cent to $55.40 billion over the last 24 hours.

STEPN (GMT) was the top trending crypto, but the top gainer for the day was Threshold (T), up by 9.94 per cent to $0.04556. The top loser was dYdX (DYDX), down 15 per cent to $2.69.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 4.78 per cent to $22,364. BTC continues to make losses like last week.

The price of Bitcoin dipped from $23,426 to $22,273 between 6.45 am and 7.30 am IST. The price continues to be in the same range since then.

In the last 24 hours, BTC’s trading volume was up 12 per cent to $26 billion. BTC’s dominance stands at 42.1 per cent.

Ethereum: ETH’s price dipped by 4.70 per cent to $1,570.74.

Following yesterday’s decline, Ethereum has extended its losses from last week. ETH stepped into the green for one hour at 4 am IST on March 3, 2023, but made a huge dip at 6.45 am today. The price plummeted from $1,642 to $1,555 in one hour. ETH has not recovered since then.

ETH’s trading volume was up by 37.5 per cent to $9.6 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was down by 4.20 per cent to $21.99.

In the 24-hour trading, Ripple’s (XRP) price dipped 3.45 per cent to $0.3663, even as its trading volume surged 20 per cent.

Cardano (ADA) dipped 5.89 per cent to $0.3555. After an 81 per cent increase, its 24-hour trading volume reached $379 million.

Binance (BNB) dipped 3 per cent to $290.64. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 21 per cent to $455 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin dipped 6.50 per cent to $0.07587, and its 24-hour trading volume increased by 106 per cent.

Shiba Inu was down by 5.79 per cent to $0.00001136.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) surged 4.22 per cent, whereas its 24-hour trading volume was up by 51 per cent.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 6.91 per cent to $16.41, and its 24-hour trading volume surged 33 per cent.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 7.33 per cent at $75.70.