Latest Crypto Prices: Bitcoin Loses 1.36%, Ethereum Dips 0.60%, Doge Slips 1.17%

The global crypto market recoiled on Monday, February 20, 2023, following a bullish trend lasting several consecutive days, as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins fell.

The market stood at $1.12 trillion, down 0.62 per cent from the previous day, at 11 am IST on Monday, according to coinmarket.com. Volume rose 51.96 per cent to $63.07 billion over the last 24 hours.

The top trending crypto was Blur (BLUR), but the top gainer for the day was Stacks (STX), up 60.07 per cent to $0.6812. Conversely, the top loser was Render Token (RNDR), down 7.34 per cent to $1.71.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC dipped 1.36 per cent to $24,443.83. Bitcoin briefly entered the green zone around 7.50 pm IST on February 19. It began falling at 5.50 am IST on Monday. Its price dropped from $24,411 to $23,946 in the past 24 hours. However, the trading volume was up from $25.89 billion to $26.67 billion.

Ethereum: ETH’s price dipped by 0.60 per cent to $1,689.15. The ETH price briefly rose into the green at 7.50 pm IST on Sunday after trading in the red for a long time. After three hours, it slipped back into the red. A four-hour drop in price from $1,718 to $1,673 occurred from 9.55 pm IST on Sunday. Its trading volume levels surged from $5.96 billion to $6.55 billion.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,659.30. ETH’s trading volume was up by 49.91 per cent to $7.7 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was up by 11.74 per cent to $26.11.

In the 24-hour trading, Ripple’s (XRP) price dipped 0.63 per cent to $0.3901, even as its trading volume surged 73.20 per cent.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.12 per cent to $0.4026. After a 25.19 per cent surge, its 24-hour trading volume reached $381 million.

Binance (BNB) surged 0.15 per cent to $316. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.47 per cent to $541.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin dipped 1.17 per cent to $0.08773, and its 24-hour trading volume rose by 42.07 per cent.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.74 per cent to $0.00001349.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) dipped 0.86 per cent, even though its 24-hour trading volume was up by 14.35 per cent.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.52 per cent to $19.89, and its 24-hour trading volume increased 111 per cent.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 0.73 per cent at $89.99.

