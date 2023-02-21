Latest Crypto Price: Bitcoin Up 1.82%, Ethereum Gains 0.54%

It was a bullish day for the crypto market on February 21, 2023 after a day of losses. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in gains. However Solana, Binance and many major altcoins made losses.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation stood at $1.13 trillion at 11 am IST, an increase of 1.06 per cent from the previous day, according to data from coinmarket.com.

The total crypto market volume decreased by 1.58 per cent to $62.23 billion over the last 24 hours.

The top trending crypto was STEPN (GMT), for the second consecutive day, but the top gainer for the day was Conflux (CFX), up by 56.43 per cent to $0.3399. The top loser was Rocket Pool (RPL), down by 3.51 per cent to $49.08.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: The price of Bitcoin rose by 1.82 per cent to $24,914.21. BTC's rapid surge was halted yesterday, but it recovered from losses made yesterday. Bitcoin’s price rose from $23,481 to $24,872 in 30 minutes from 2.55 pm IST on Monday. Since then, BTC has continued trading in the green.

Over 24 hours, its trading volume dipped by 1.95 per cent to $38.31 billion.

Ethereum: ETH’s price rose by 0.54 per cent to $1,698.19. The rapid surge in ETH was halted yesterday, but ETH again recovered from its losses. After 11.30 am IST on February 20, 2023, Ethereum was trading in the green with rapid surges and falls.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,686.70, and its highest price was $1,716.49. ETH’s trading volume was down by 4.24 per cent to $7.33 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was down by 1.41 per cent to $26.

In its 24-hour trading, Ripple’s (XRP) price rose by 1.56 per cent to $0.3945, while its trading volume surged 50 per cent.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.36 per cent to $0.402. After a 5.02 per cent fall, its 24-hour trading volume reached $360 million.

Binance (BNB) dipped 0.32 per cent to $314.98. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 21.90 per cent to $660.6 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 0.04 per cent to $0.088, and its 24-hour trading volume dropped by 22.28 per cent.

Shiba Inu was down by 0.13 per cent to $0.00001347.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) surged by 1.38 per cent, even though its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.51 per cent.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.78 per cent to $20.53, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 33.65 per cent.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.99 per cent at $90.93.

