Latest Crypto Price: Bitcoin Up 1.06%, Ethereum Gains 2.14%

After many days of losses, February 27, 2023 was a bullish day for cryptos. Bitcoin, Solana, Binance and Ethereum traded in gains.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation stood at $1.07 trillion at 11 am IST on February 27, 2023, an increase of 1.28 per cent from the previous day, according to data from coinmarket.com.

The total crypto market volume decreased by 3.79 per cent to $35.09 billion over the last 24 hours. The top trending crypto was Blur (BLUR), for the second consecutive day, but the top gainer for the day was Stacks (STX), up by 16.45 per cent to $0.8723. The top loser was BinaryX (old), down by 9.23 per cent to $137.53.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: The price of Bitcoin rose by 1.06 per cent to $23,417.23. Bitcoin’s upswing from last week continued this week after a short halt of four days. Bitcoin’s price rose from $23,179 to $23,645 in the three-hour period from 11 pm IST on Sunday.

Over 24 hours, its trading volume surged by 11.65 per cent to $17.55 billion. Bitcoin has been primarily trading in losses in the last seven days. However, until February 22, 2023, it was trading in the green for a few days.

Ethereum: ETH’s price rose by 2.14 per cent to $1,633.94. The rapid surge in ETH started at 11.15 pm IST on Sunday when its price surged from $1,600 to $1,645 in three hours. The prices of ETH remained volatile since then, but continued in the green. ETH’s dominance is 18.16 per cent.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,597. ETH’s trading volume was up by 7.69 per cent to $6 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was up by 1.44 per cent to $22.89.

In its 24-hour trading, Ripple’s (XRP) price dipped 0.61 per cent to $0.376, even as its trading volume surged 16.88 per cent.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.59 per cent to $0.3632. After a 26.53 per cent fall, its 24-hour trading volume reached $204 million.

Binance (BNB) surged 1.15 per cent to $306.19. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.09 per cent to $336 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 0.23 per cent to $0.08144, and its 24-hour trading volume dipped by 28.43 per cent.

Shiba Inu was up by 2.06 per cent to $0.00001273.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)



Yearn.Finance (YFI) surged by 0.33 per cent, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.03 per cent.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.55 per cent to $18.17, and its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 35.88 per cent.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.72 per cent at $82.12.

