Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Latest Crypto News: ReelStar announces ReelToken’s ITO, Liminal Collaborates With Metamask Institutional

Here are some of the major crypto happenings in the last few days

crypto
crypto

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 2:49 pm

ReelStar app, a Web 3.0 integrated social media platform, has launched ReelToken (REELT). In its initial token offering (ITO), ReelStar aims to raise $4.98 million through private sale, along with an additional $31.275 million through public sale. It has established a supply of 15 billion REELTs, of which 5 per cent has been capped for the ITO and private sale.

The company said in a press release that it will feature an in-app non-fungible token (NFT) creation feature and an NFT marketplace in an easy-to-use and familiar environment for both Android and iOS devices. NFTs made within the app can be integrated with extensive smart contract technology, irrespective of the format or style of social media content, the company said.

“The social media functionality incorporates the best features of multiple existing apps in a single app. ReelStar app’s payment functionality works through the built-in digital wallet that can store fiat as well as digital assets, such as, coins and tokens, including NFTs, and provides access to the global utility of a debit card and fiat currency,” the statement said.

Navdeep Sharma, co-founder, Reel Star, says, “Our app will provide global opportunities as well as a Web 3.0 passport to every creator and artist. Anyone with a flair for artistic creativity or a knack of entertaining an audience is warmly invited to join our platform.”

Liminal Collaborates With Metamask Institutional To Boost Institutional Crypto Adoption

Liminal, a digital wallet infrastructure platform, has announced a strategic alliance with Metamask Institutional, a global decentralised finance (Defi) wallet and Web 3.0 gateway for organisations, to drive institutional crypto adoption.

According to the company, Liminal users will now be able to connect their Liminal wallets at the click of a button with Metamask Institutional and use it just like they would use the de-facto Ethereum wallet app, i.e., Metamask with the added security of Multi-Sig and all benefits of Liminal wallets.

Liminal institutional users can now access and tap into the liquidity of numerous Defi dApps, it said.

Related stories

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Green As BTC, ETH Rises Over 5%

Here’s Why Rocketize, Cardano, And Hedera Are Among The Frontrunners In The Race To 100x Crypto Returns

Latest Crypto News: Crypto Industry Unveils Bharat Web3, High Taxes Could Kill Indian Crypto Industry

Liz Mathew, global head of growth and partnerships for MetaMask Institutional, says, “Onboarding Liminal as a custodian under Metamask Institutional brings additional choice to Metamask Institutional customers and solidifies MMI’s position as the premier institutional wallet for Web 3.0.”

Tags

Business ReelStar Cryptocurrency Crypto News NFTs ReelToken Web 3.0 Digital Asset Metamask Institutional
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'