Latest Crypto News: Nike Launches Web3 Swoosh Platform, Apple Enters Metaverse Space

Global footwear and apparel brand Nike has launched the Web3 platform, called Swoosh, to boost its product presence in the non-fungible (NFT) space.

The announcement comes after it purchased the NFT and digital apparel startup RTFKT in 2021 as part of efforts to expand its presence in the Web3 fashion industry.

The Swoosh platform is positioned as the focal point of Nike's Web3-related activities, mainly to showcase its NFT and virtual apparel product line.

It will also offer customers opportunities to create products and earn royalties.

The company is expected to introduce a virtual clothing line, such as T-shirts and sneakers, for avatars used in Web3 games.

Additionally, it will give consumers access to special physical apparel products and a chance to chat with professional athletes.

Its competitor Adidas also has NFT projects that provide goods and Web3 benefits.

Apple Enters Metaverse Space

Bloomberg reported that Apple is developing a Metaverse for “exciting new projects”. The Cupertino-based US iPhone maker is expected to launch augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) headsets, although it hasn’t given a definitive timeline. The headsets were initially expected to debut in the spring of 2023.

The report said it has more ambitious plans than just a hardware rollout.

Royal Enfield Unveils NFTs

Motorcycle company Royal Enfield announced the release of its NFTs, which include 10 of the best works from its "Art of Motorcycling" (AOM) programme.

These digital collectibles, priced at Rs 15,000, are listed on the "Foundation," an Ethereum-based NFT marketplace. The NFT artworks from Seasons 1 and 2 were reportedly fully sold out in less than 96 hours.

The AOM initiative is aimed at inspiring artists, designers, illustrators, and motorcycle enthusiasts to show their passion for motorcycles via their work.

Puneet Sood, global head of Royal Enfield's apparel business, said, "NFTs are at the forefront of blockchain technology and have captured the interest of the digitally savvy connected generation. With this initiative, we have successfully managed to take the ‘Art of Motorcycling’ community global. The first set of NFTs feature winning artworks from the past two seasons of Art of Motorcycling, (and) proceeds from the sales have been given to the artists directly.”