Latest Crypto News: NFTrade Enables Cross-Chain Purchases On Multiple Networks, Solana Integrates AI

\Non-fungible token marketplace NFTrade now supports cross-chain purchases on Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and BNB Chain.

It enables NFT collectors to purchase non-fungible tokens on one network and pay on another platform.

According to a May 23 statement, it developed the feature through an interface with the cross-chain communication protocol Rarimo. For instance, users can use money from any of the three networks to purchase an item on Avalanche.

To pay the seller and release the NFT to the buyer, the protocol will automatically swap the buyer's tokens on the sending chain for the seller’s desired token on the receiving chain. The developer never takes control of the buyer's funds during this entire decentralised process, according to the release.

Solana Integrates AI Into Blockchain, Raises $10M

The ChatGPT plugin has been integrated into Solana. The layer-1 Solana blockchain is maintained and developed by the non-profit Solana Foundation. On May 23, it announced that it incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) using a ChatGPT plugin created by Solana Labs.

The ChatGPT plugin, according to developers, is downloadable from GitHub and will “make it easier to understand Solana data and protocols, or surface data about Solana's computing infrastructure and DeFi projects.”

The plugin can currently be used to buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs), transfer them, check transactions, decipher public account data, and locate NFT collections on Solana by floor price.

“Every developer building consumer-oriented apps should be thinking about how their app is going to be interacted with through an AI model because this is a new paradigm for telling computers what to do," said Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko.

BRC-20 Exchange Fuels DeFi Boom

The rise of the BRC-20 token market has sparked a flurry of activity, which also brought challenges like fragmented liquidity. A DeFi platform seeks to solve the issues and ensure “harmony” to the BRC-20 ecosystem.

The Taproot Ordinals protocol following the most recent Taproot upgrade for Bitcoin. Users can now print BRC-20 tokens on Bitcoin. Although these tokens are still mostly unnoticed, the influence they have on the volume of Bitcoin transactions is becoming clearer. Because of the growing demand, the transaction costs for Bitcoin have increased. The availability of BRC-20 coins is also a major worry for investors.