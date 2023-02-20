Latest Crypto News: New Malware Attacks Crypto Investors, YouTube CEO Bullish On Web3 Tech

Two new malicious computer programs from unknown sources are actively "targeting crypto investors in a desktop environment", according to anti-malware software Malwarebytes. MortalKombat ransomware and Laplas Clipper malware have been actively trying to steal cryptocurrency from unwary investors since December 2022, Binance reported.

Most victims of this campaign reside in the United States, with a smaller number in the United Kingdom, Turkey, and the Philippines.

Malicious software works together to swoop information from the user's clipboard, which is usually a string of letters and numbers copied by the user. After copying wallet addresses onto the clipboard, the infection replaces them with new ones.

The attack is based on the user's inattentiveness to the sender's wallet address, which would send over the cryptocurrencies to the unidentified attacker. The range of attacks spans individuals and small and large organisations.

New YouTube CEO Bullish On Web3 Tech Like NFTs, Metaverse

Neal Mohan, former YouTube's Chief Product Officer, was appointed last week as the company's new CEO. For Web3 advocates and fans, his ascendance is good news, decrypt reported.

Neal wrote last year about YouTube's plans to possibly integrate Web3 technology by "making YouTube more immersive" by leveraging the metaverse or tapping technology like NFTs, unique digital tokens often used to assert ownership of online content.

"We believe new technologies like blockchain and NFTs can allow creators to build deeper relationships with their fans," Mohan wrote in a blog.

BTC Not Controlled By Few Coders: CoinShares

Cryptocurrency data analysis firm CoinShares has disputed that a few individuals control the development of Bitcoin's network. It argued that the Bitcoin Core software is developed and approved by a large and diverse community of contributors.

CoinShares said the community includes developers, researchers, reviewers, and testers worldwide who collaborate to improve and maintain the software.

Binance quoted CoinShares saying, "Contributors can propose code changes, test them, review them, or comment on open pull requests. Anyone contributing to the Bitcoin Core project in any

capacity is considered a contributor. This open and collaborative approach has been critical to the project's success and continued growth."

Previously, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had claimed that Bitcoin's future depends on a handful of mysterious coders.