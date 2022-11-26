Latest Crypto News: Mumbai Man Duped Of Rs 1.6 Crore In Crypto Fraud, Huobi Rejects Rumors Of Merger With Poloniex

A 38-year-old software engineer from Navi Mumbai has been duped of Rs 1.6 crore by a Filipino woman whom he met on a dating app , a media report said.

Times of India reported that the woman, named Rose Chen, persuaded the man to engage in online bitcoin trading. The report said their relationship grew close in January after they met on a dating app.

Chen allegedly advised him to invest in cryptocurrencies, claiming she made Rs 2 crore by doing the same in the previous year. The woman introduced herself as a native of the Philippines and told him that several of her relatives work as financial advisors for the cryptocurrency industry.

Although the fraud occurred between January and May, the victim reported the matter to the police only on November 18.

He claimed the woman asked him to download the Binance and USB Coin Exchange apps for crypto investment. He also claimed that the apps showed he made a profit of $229 on his initial investment of $199. In his subsequent investment of Rs 1.6 crore, he also made a profit of Rs 2.2 crore. But on April 5, when he tried to withdraw the money, he was denied the cash.

Huobi Rejects Rumors Of Merger With Poloniex

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has denied rumors of a merger with Poloniex, stating it is "untrue."

“We would like to state for the record that rumors stating Huobi will soon merge with Poloniex are categorically untrue," Huobi said in a statement.

A media report claimed Justin Sun, the creator of the Tron network and a Huobi advisor, may have fueled the rumor, but it didn’t give any specific detail on how he may have been involved. Sun was a member of the investment group that bought Poloniex in 2019.