Latest Crypto News: Interpol Launches' Police Metaverse', Binance Hires Former FBI Agent

Here are some major developments in the crypto world over the last few days.

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 1:48 pm

Interpol on Thursday unveiled a "metaverse" for the global police organisation during its 90th General Assembly in Delhi, enabling registered users to take a virtual tour of its main office in Lyon, France.

The metaverse will enable users to virtually explore its general secretariat offices in Lyon, communicate with the avatars of officers, and enrol in training programmes for forensic and other police techniques.

Commenting about the metaverse, Interpol Secretary-General Jürgen Stock said, "For many, the metaverse seems to herald an abstract future, but the issues it raises are those that have always motivated Interpol—supporting member countries to fight crime and making the world safer."

In addition, the event participants were allowed to take a virtual tour of Interpol’s Lyon office during an interactive session. The facility is offered through a secure cloud network.

Madan Oberoi, Interpol's executive director of technology and innovation, said by identifying the risks from the outset, "we can work with stakeholders to shape the necessary governance frameworks and cut-off future criminal markets before they are fully formed."

Binance Hires Former FBI Agent

In other developments, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has hired B.J. Kang, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, to lead its US division.

World Street Journal reported that Kang would collaborate with market regulators, law enforcement agencies, and crypto businesses to develop an "investigations infrastructure" for Binance.US to prevent any criminal activity on the platform.

"As we continue to expand and grow, we wanted to put more resources into keeping the platform safe," WSJ quoted Kang as saying. Kang is known for high-profile probes into some of the greatest insider trading cases on Wall Street.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have been probing several cryptocurrency companies for various lapses.

