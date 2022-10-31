Latest Crypto News: Govt Engineer Held For Possessing Crypto, Bitcoin White Paper Turns 14 Today

The Odisha Police arrested a government engineer on October 28, 2022 after cryptocurrency valued over Rs 1.75 crore was found in his possession, officials told PTI. The arrested official served as the additional chief engineer for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation and was scheduled to retire on October 31, 2022.

The Vigilance Department had begun a probe against him on suspicion of having assets more than his known sources of income. They conducted a raid on Friday, during which the cryptos were discovered, following which, he was arrested on Saturday, and remanded to custody for 14 days by a vigilance court.

According to an official statement, as soon as the accused official and his family got wind of the investigators at their door, they attempted to destroy all proof of Bitcoin in their possession.

Bitcoin White Paper Turns 14 Today

Bitcoin turned 14 today. The white paper of this crypto coin was made available to a mailing list for cryptography on October 31, 2008, by Bitcoin inventor who goes by the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto. Metzdow served as the list’s host, and a group of cypherpunks managed it.

The “Bitcoin P2P e-cash document” communication, in which Nakamoto explained that the new digital currency was fully peer-to-peer and did not require a trusted third party for a transaction to be conducted, contained the Bitcoin white paper, according to several media reports.

“The Bitcoin Whitepaper was not just an idea, but a revolution 14 years ago, when seeds of a completely new, online financial system were planted. Today, millions of people are involved in furthering that idea. Let’s continue to grow the crypto ecosystem. Thank you, Satoshi,” says Nischal Shetty, founder and CEO at WazirX, a crypto exchange.

Hong Kong Proposes letting Retail Trade-In Cryptocurrencies

To regain its image as a fintech centre, Hong Kong’s government has proposed enabling ordinary investors to trade in cryptocurrencies and exchange-traded funds, Reuters reported.

The city, which had earlier proposed restricting cryptocurrency trade to professional investors, has seen its planned regulations for digital assets sharply criticised for inhibiting innovation, leading a number of start-ups to relocate to neighbouring markets like Singapore and Dubai.

Authorities will start a consultation process on giving retail investors “a suitable degree of access” to virtual assets, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a keynote address broadcast to the Hong Kong Fintech Week conference.

Verse Estate Seeks To Train Companies In Metaverse

Verse Estate is a hyper-realistic metaverse agency that tries to educate businesses on Web 3.0 and related technologies. According to a Khaleej Times report, it seeks to introduce the idea of “hyper-realism” and assist companies in making a smooth transition to the virtual world.