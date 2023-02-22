Latest Crypto News: Dormant Bitcoins Near Record High, Solana-Themed Stores Close

Blockchain analysis firm Glassnode reported that the number of dormant Bitcoins that have not been traded for at least six months is nearly at a new all-time high.

Decrypt cited the Glassnode report, saying such dormant coins stand at 14.99 million, worth roughly $370 billion at today’s prices. The all-time high is 15.029 million in December 2022.

Bitcoin investors are once again focusing on long-term gains leading to the rising number of dormant coins, said CEO of Arkham Intelligence a blockchain company. “Other chains such as Ethereum have communities building tools and services where coins move significantly more, mostly in pursuit of profits,” he added.

Solana-Themed Stores Shut Down In US

All physical retail stores run by Solana Spaces will be closed by the end of this month, the company announced on Tuesday. The company has been using storefronts in New York City and Miami to pitch adoption of Solana blockchain.

The startup reached “an inflection point” in the past two months and will pivot away from brick-and-mortar experiences and into NFTs, CoinDesk quoted Solana CEO Vibhu Norby as saying. Solana Spaces will rebrand itself as DRiP, a boutique NFT distribution platform he also promoted in his stores.

The stores were closed seven months after Norby opened Solana Spaces’ first location in a glitzy mall in New York City’s Hudson Yards. The staff guided visitors through interactive stations where they learned how to use Solana, from creating a crypto wallet to trading tokens. In Miami, Norby had opened a second shop.

Blur Will Airdrop $300M In Extra Tokens to 'Loyal' NFT Traders

Having surpassed OpenSea as the most popular Ethereum NFT trading platform by trading volume, Blur announced Tuesday that it will airdrop some $300 million worth of additional tokens to loyal users.

Blur will release 300 million of its native BLUR tokens to traders over the course of the platform’s “Season 2,” which has already begun, decrypt reported. BLUR is currently trading at $0.99.

Season 1, which ended with the debut of its native token BLUR last week, saw Blur dole out “care packages” of BLUR to traders who transitioned to the platform from a competing NFT marketplace.

Currently Blur customers are being assigned a “loyalty score” based on their interaction with and commitment to the trading platform, and buyers and sellers who refrain from using any other NFT marketplace will receive a 100 per cent loyalty score. They will get the free tokens in Season 2.