Latest Crypto News: Binance Adds $1 Bn More To Crypto Recovery Fund, CoinDCX Publishes Proof-of-Reserve

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has added $1 billion more to its crypto recovery fund, bringing the total to over $2 billion, CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Friday.

"#Binance SAFU insurance fund ($1 billion) is roughly split between BTC, BUSD, and BNB. Just that BNB price rose faster than BTC since the last rebalance. Yesterday, #Binance allocated ANOTHER $1 billion to the industry recovery initiative. Both publicly on the blockchain," Changpeng tweeted.

CoinDCX Publishes Proof-of-Reserve

Crypto exchange CoinDCX has published its Proof-of-Reverse (PoR) on Thursday in partnership with Nansen, a blockchain analytics platform. CoinDCX said its on-chain and off-chain asset balance and a list of wallet addresses are available for the public for verification.

The POR study shows that as of Friday (Nov 25), CoinDCX's net worth was around $129,866,391.36, and its cryptocurrency holdings are spread across multiple blockchains valued at $129,865,725.14.

"We have published our on-chain and off-chain assets and are also working on implementing cryptographic proof of liabilities in addition to certified audits of our financial health. With this, we want to instill complete trust in the users," says Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of CoinDCX.

Gamitronics Partners With Canadian Gaming Major

Gamitronics, which deals with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI), is developing a blockchain technology-supported metaverse platform called PartyNite.

The company has recently said that it entered into a strategic partnership with Canada’s Big Viking Games (BVG) for PartyNite’s global expansion.

As a part of the arrangement, Sean Vanderdasson will oversee PartyNite’s global expansion, revenue, and investor relations. The onboarding of “BVG and Sean mark the beginning of our global expansion. The domestic market is well-versed with PartyNite, and we have showcased some interesting innovations & use cases in which brands are finding value in.

“We are stepping up our game for consumers and building machinery for the same. Sean’s expertise in that space and other activities like building B2B2C strategies, M&A, fundraising, global partnerships, etc., will play a critical role," says Rajat Ojha, founder of Gamitronics.

Ojha noted that the metaverse is an ever-evolving platform, and scalability is its biggest strength. “We would continue making that impact for our partners and consumers, be it here in India or anywhere

abroad. Big Viking Games plays a pivotal role because of its expertise in GameOps and long-term strategies.”