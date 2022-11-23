Latest Crypto News: Aussie Captain Pat Cummins Dives Into NFTs, CoinSwitch To Allow Multi-Exchange Trading

Australian test and ODI cricket captain Pat Cummins has partnered with NFT marketplace, Rario, to let fans buy his exclusive digital collectables on a single platform.

Rario had earlier partnered with cricketers, such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Virendra Sehwag, Aaron Finch, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Kartik, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, etc., for their NFT sales.

Speaking on his partnership, Pat Cummins said, "I am looking forward to my partnership with Rario now that fans can enjoy these memorable moments of my cricket career in a way unknown to us before, with the introduction of NFTs."

Cummins said that his exploits in the field in his 11-year cricketing career since his debut at the age of 18 to winning the first T20 World Cup for his country "have been quite memorable".

He added that the love for cricket among fans has been critical for the game's worldwide popularity. "I believe with the help of the NFT technology, cricket fandom will only increase."

Commenting on the collaboration with Cummins, Rario co-founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said, "Pat Cummins has cemented his position as one of Australia's top cricketers. This will allow fans from around the world to own his digital collectibles exclusively on Rario.com."

Wadhwa said Cummins' player cards will be "one of the most prominent in our ecosystem, and his addition to our line-up of players will help strengthen the global cricket fandom Rario aims to create."

CoinSwitch Pro To Allow Multi-Exchange Trading With Single Login

Rupee-powered crypto platform CoinSwitch Pro, which claims to be the first-of-its-kind know-your-customer (KYC)-compliant platform, said it would allow multi-exchange trading with a single login.

Announcing the decision on November 23, 2022, the crypto-investing app said the new feature would allow users to trade cryptos in Indian rupees across multiple exchanges with a single login.

Other benefits include options to discover and compare cryptos, take advantage of arbitrage opportunities, and manage investments in a unified portfolio .