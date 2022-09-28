Latest Crypto News: Argentine UFC Athlete Gets Paid In Crypto, Rario Launches South African Cricketers' NFT, Giottus Launches Ethereum Staking

Guido Cannetti, an Argentine Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) player is the first martial arts competitor in the South American nation to receive 100 per cent of his pay in stablecoins, according to Cointelegraph. This is despite rising inflation and Argentina's deteriorating economy, according to the cryptocurrency payroll service Bitwage.

“I am being paid in USD Coin (USDC ) because it is safer for my future,” Cannetti said in a Bitwage statement, stating that stablecoins will protect him from the volatility and devaluation of local currency.

Rario Launches NFT With South African Cricketer

Rario, an NFT platform announced on Monday a partnership with South Africa’s fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, and batsman Temba Bavuma’s to launch their own non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Lungi Ngidi is a South African cricketer who has been the fast bowling spearhead for the Proteas. Bowling at a searing pace of up to 140 kph, he is known for using an open-chested action and is equally comfortable during both the opening overs as well as the death. He was one of the five Cricketers of the Year in the 2018 South African Cricket Annual Awards. He joined the Delhi Capitals IPL team in February 2022.

Ngidi said of the partnership: “I cannot contain my excitement about the launch of my non-fungible tokens exclusively with Rario. I have always been a keen follower of technology, and getting my own NFTs with Rario, the biggest cricket NFT platform in the world, seems like a dream come true! I believe this is an excellent illustration of how technology and sports can not only coexist, but support each other to create a higher degree of excitement for the fans.”

Giottus Launches Ethereum Staking For Users

Giottus, a crypto exchange announced that its users can now stake Ethereum (ETH) to earn an estimated annual percentage yield (APY) of 7 per cent. Giottus launched its staking product earlier this month with support for Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), and Tron (TRX) blockchains.

"Users can stake a minimum of 0.1 ETH up to 30 ETH. They will also be earning mining rewards, transaction fees, and maximal extractable value (MEV) earnings on their staked ETH. These rewards will automatically be re-staked and accrue to their wallet," the crypto exchange said in a statement.

Staking cryptocurrencies is a method that involves engaging crypto assets to support a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain network and confirm transactions. Staking compliments Giottus’ suite of smart investment products including fixed deposits, Baskets, and systematic investment plans (SIPs).