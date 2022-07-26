Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Larsen & Toubro Net Profit Rises 45% To Rs 1,702 Crore In June Quarter

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during April-June period increased to Rs 35,853.20 crore from Rs 29,334.73 crore in the year-ago period

Larsen & Toubro
Larsen & Toubro Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 7:35 pm

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 44.9 per cent to Rs 1,702.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter due to higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,174.44 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during April-June period increased to Rs 35,853.20 crore from Rs 29,334.73 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
 

Tags

Business Larsen & Toubro Earnings Larsen & Toubro Profit Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Larsen & Toubro Revenue Larsen & Toubro EBITDA L&T Q1 L&T Results L&T Revenue
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19