Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Lanka IOC Steps Up Fuel Supplies; To Maintain Separate Stockpile For Ambulances

The company, which is a subsidiary of state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), is operating all its petrol pumps normally and is provisioning to meet the increased rush, Lanka IOC Managing Director Manoj Gupta told PTI

undefined
Lanka IOC is a subsidiary of state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 6:01 pm

Lanka IOC, the unit of India's biggest oil firm, has asked all its 216 petrol pumps in Sri Lanka to maintain a separate fuel stockpile for supply to ambulances in the crisis-hit island nation.

The company, which is a subsidiary of state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), is operating all its petrol pumps normally and is provisioning to meet the increased rush, Lanka IOC Managing Director Manoj Gupta told PTI.

Sri Lanka plunged into a fresh crisis on Monday after its President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country in the face of massive protests and the economy's collapse.

Lanka IOC, which sources its petroleum product from the parent company in India, has ramped up operations to meet the increased fuel demand.

Related stories

Lanka IOC Suspends Fuel Distribution For Two Days Over Mass Protest Fears

It is selling some 1,500 kilolitres (1.5 million litres) of petrol and diesel from its petrol pumps daily, Gupta said.

Lanka IOC pumps are witnessing long queues as supplies dried up at most of the 1,300 bunks operated by Sri Lankan state oil firm Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

With depleted foreign exchange reserves, CPC is facing problems importing oil. Countries like India are seeking payment in advance for the supply of fuel after credit lines were exhausted.

The bankrupt nation is offering fuel quota to companies that can pay dollars to CPC.

Lanka IOC had captured a market share of about 19 per cent some years back but it fell to 13 per cent after the state-owned firm sold fuel at subsidised rates. With pricing being corrected in recent months, its market share is rising again.

Besides fuel retailing, Lanka IOC also has bunkering operations at Trincomalee port from where it supplied some 7,500 tonnes of diesel to CPC in the last five days, Gupta said.

Supplies from Trincomalee tank farms were temporarily stopped on Wednesday after the army and police were called in following the declaration of emergency.

CPC imports fuel and crude oil at Trincomalee for supplies across the country.

Gupta said supplies from the tank farms should resume shortly.

"We all are safe and our operations are normal," he said. "We are witnessing long queues at our sheds (petrol pumps) and ramping up supplies."

Lanka IOC, he said, has asked all its petrol pumps to maintain a stockpile of 300 litres at all times for meeting the requirement of ambulances.

"We have advised all our dealers to ensure priority fuelling for ambulances. We can't imagine these services to be suspended," he said. "It's our commitment to continue meeting the energy needs of Sri Lanka."

At present, there are 9 Indians working at Lanka IOC -- 7 persons in Colombo and 2 persons in Trincomalee.

Tags

Business Lanka IOC Indian Oil Corporation Ioc Petrol Pumps Manoj Gupta Fuel Supplies Sri Lanka Crisis
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi