Lamborghini Urus Performante, The Super SUV, Launched At Rs 4.22 Crore 

Lamborghini has finally launched its famed ‘Super SUV’ in India. The Lamborgini Urus Performante has made its debut in India this Thursday, after being more than just a hit in the global markets. Considered to be one of the most iconic sports cars, the Super SUV is all about ‘raising the car’ and has been launched at a whopping Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini claims that the new Urus version is a perfect fit for both tarmac and dirty roads. Setting a new official benchmark, as per the company’s claims, the Urus Performante took the Pikes Peak record for production as SUVs crossed the finish line at 4,302 meters (14,115 ft) in 10:32.064. It was via this that this Lamborghini broke its previous 2018 record of 10:49.902.

While Lamborghini Urus Performante has claimed to be one of the fastest SUVs in the world, it has also come up with a host of visual highlights and countless cabin-related updates. From the front bumper to the splitter in carbon fibre, a lot of parts have been modified for pure and sharper look and experience.

One can find that the front bumper and splitter in carbon fibre now have assertive new lines. Additionally, the new black front air intakes deliver increased engine cooling to th Urus Performante. An aerodynamic design, the new bonnet’s air outlet, also helps in the engine cooling. The newly-designed rear spoiler also increases the rear down-force of the Urus Performante by 38 per cent.

Since the Lamborghini Urus Performante has been “engineered for driving,” inside the cockpit, it has features like Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard. With a new hexagonal seat stitching design, if a consumer wants a leather interior, the company has provided that option as well. With the optional “Dark Package”, the matt black treatment can be extended to other interior details including the lever of the Urus’ central ‘TAMBURO’, hosting controls such as the start/stop button and drive mode selector.

But the improvements in the aerodynamic features are not the most talked about part. Lamborghini Urus Performante’s power gets increased by 16 CV to 666 CV. Since its weight has been reduced by 47 kg, it gives the car a best-in-class weight-t-power ratio of 3,2. The iconic car, the Urus Performante also accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and brakes from 100 km to standstill in 32.9 m.

Additionally, Lamborghini has also set a target of launching its first fully electric model by 2028 and reduce CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by 2025.