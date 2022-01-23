Italian super-luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini is bullish on India to rank higher in its top 10 markets in the Asia Pacific region going forward, buoyed by strong consistent performance over the years, according to a senior company official.

In 2021, India with 69 units sold at a growth of 86 per cent was in the top 10 markets in the Asia Pacific region for Lamborghini but was way behind the top three markets -- China, Japan and South Korea.

China was also the second-ranked market globally for the company in 2021 with 935 units sold. The third-ranked market in the Asia Pacific (APAC), South Korea, clocked 354 units last year. Thailand with 75 units was also ahead of India.

"In the top 10 countries for the Asia Pacific in 2021, we have India as one of them just following Thailand...Of course in the future we believe that India has a strong potential to rank higher in the top 10 markets for APAC," Automobili Lamborghini Asia-Pacific Regional Director Francesco Scardaoni said in an interaction.

Apart from the top three, the company hasn't disclosed the rankings of the top 10 APAC markets.

Lamborghini, which sells a range of super-luxury cars with prices starting from Rs 3.16 crore in India, recorded its best-ever sales in the country in 2021, beating its previous best record in 2019 when it sold a total of 52 units. It had sold 37 units in 2020 in the country.

"In terms of the market you can see how India is growing and of course, this growth will also be projected in the next few years...We are projecting really good and positive numbers, it means we have a really positive outlook for 2022 and 2023," Scardaoni said.

The growth in India is expected to be driven by new products along with the SUV Urus, which apart from accounting for 50 per cent of sales in the country has also brought in many first time buyers of Lamborghini.

Stating that globally, the super-luxury SUV Urus has 70 per cent of customers who are new to the Lamborghini brand, he said India also has a similar trend with the model able to bring the attention of customers that were not considering the brand before. Urus has been able to attract ultra-luxury customers who would like to go out with family and friends on a drive.

"In a market like India, it is a perfect car and the results are showing us that we are on the right track. We are ready to let India grow even more...we are able and ready to support new customers that are joining the Lamborghini family," Scardaoni said, adding Lamborghini is looking for consistent growth in the market in the coming years.

He said Lamborghini has also embarked on EV journey starting from "the celebration of the current engine to hybridization and then electrification" but in the short-term future, in 2022 the company will have launches of new cars in new segments and will continue "redefining the segment and the future of the automotive".