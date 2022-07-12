Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Lag In Kharif Sowing To Be Covered In July As Monsoon Progresses: Official

Till last week, area sown to total kharif crops was down 9.27 per cent at 406.66 lakh hectare as compared to the year-ago period

undefined
PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 4:59 pm

The lag in area coverage of kharif crops like paddy so far is not a concern and the gap will be covered in the current month with progress of monsoon rains, a senior Agriculture Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Till last week, area sown to total kharif crops was down 9.27 per cent at 406.66 lakh hectare as compared to the year-ago period.

Coverage of paddy, the main kharif crop, was also down 24 per cent at 72.24 lakh hectare from 95 lakh hectare, as per the ministry's data.

Even sowing of some pulses like arhar, and oilseeds as well as cash crops remained lower till last week of the current kharif sowing season.

Related stories

How RBI's Rupee Trade Settlement Will Function To Create Demand For Indian Currency

"There is some lag in sowing of kharif crops so far but that is not a concern. That will be covered this month as the monsoon progresses," the official said.

Sowing of kharif crops begins with the onset of southwest monsoon in June. However, lack of rains in June has led to delay in sowing. Now, the July rainfall is crucial.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a normal monsoon this year and the overall rainfall was "close to normal" between June 1 and July 6 this year.

However, the rainfall was deficient by 10 per cent in central India and 2 per cent in the northwest region of the country between June 1 and July 6.

The rainfall deficiency was as high as 36 per cent in the major rice-growing region of east and north-east India during the week ended July 6, according to IMD's statement issued last week.
 

Tags

Business Kharif Sowing Monsoon Rains Monsoon Progression Monsoon In North India North India Rains Kharif Crop Sowing
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG