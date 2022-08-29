Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Deal From BMW For Infotainment Consoles

The LTTS team of engineers will be providing services in the areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management, the company said in a statement.

BMW Cars.
BMW Cars.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 1:31 pm

Engineering services firm L&T Technology Services announced on Monday that it has won a five-year, multi-million-dollar deal from European luxury automaker BMW Group to provide high-end engineering services for its suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles.

The LTTS team of engineers will be providing services in the areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management, the company said in a statement.

"The large deal was awarded to LTTS because of its deep domain expertise and engineering leadership in transportation technologies and LTTS' proven ability to offer unique opportunities to scale up existing projects and work on new ones," it said. 
LTTS said it has an existing near shore centre which provides engineering and R&D services for BMW Group's suite of infotainment consoles and its family of hybrid electric vehicles.

The proximity to BMW Group's campus will enable LTTS' engineers to work on a variety of solutions and offer services in real time, it stated.
 

Tags

Business L&T Technology Services BMW L&T Technology Services Deal Win L&T Technology Services Deal Size L&T Technology Services BMW Deal
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts