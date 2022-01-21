Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

L&T Finance Holdings' Net Profit Surges 12% To Rs 326 Crore In Q3

The company said it witnessed strong improvement in disbursements and collections in the December quarter and witnessed an all-time high retail quarterly disbursements of about Rs 7,600 crore, up by 29 per cent from a year ago.

L&T Finance Holdings' Net Profit Surges 12% To Rs 326 Crore In Q3
-

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 10:12 pm

 L&T Finance Holdings on Friday reported a 12 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 326 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

 The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had registered a net profit of Rs 291 crore in the year-ago period.

 In a statement, the company said it witnessed strong improvement in disbursements and collections in the December quarter and witnessed an all-time high retail quarterly disbursements of about Rs 7,600 crore, up by 29 per cent from a year ago.

 Total income during the October-December 2021 period, however, was down at Rs 3,099 crore, as against Rs 3,504 crore in Q3FY21.

 "The period saw businesses returning to pre-Covid-19 levels despite industry de-growth during the festive season.

 "In our retail businesses of farm and two-wheeler finance, we maintained business momentum as a leading retail financier with a stable market share, owing to our digital and data analytics capabilities," Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and CEO of L&T Finance Holdings, said.

 Dubhashi added that the company's micro-loans business volumes have normalised and it continues to gain traction in consumer loans and home loans.

 On the asset quality, the company's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 5.91 per cent by the end of December 2021 from 5.12 per cent by the year-ago same period. The net non-performing assets (NPAs) also rose to 3.03 per cent from 1.92 per cent.

 The company said it continues to carry additional provisions of Rs 1,699 crore, and expressed confidence that the existing provisions will be sufficient to counter any moratorium-related stress on account of a one-time restructuring-related impact in future, if any, on account of Covid-19.

Tags

Business National L&T Finance Holdings
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Vodafone Idea Loss Widens To Rs 7,230 Crore In December Quarter

Vodafone Idea Loss Widens To Rs 7,230 Crore In December Quarter

Reliance Industries Net Profit Jumps 41.5% At Rs 18,549 Crore In December Quarter

SC directs Supertech Ltd to make refund with interest to home-buyers of to be razed twin-towers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls New NFT Feature of Twitter "Annoying"; Dogecoin Falls

Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue Rises 206% In 2021, Says Study. Can Crypto Mining Be Profitable? 

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot