L&T Dispatches Special Construction Equipment To Border Roads Organization

L&T Construction Equipment Limited, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro has dispatched the first batch of 25 special variant Wheel Loaders, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The equipment units are suitable for operation in harsh terrains such as high altitudes and extreme weather conditions to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). BRO which plays a pivotal role in constructing and maintaining operational road infrastructure is responsible for road construction in inhospitable, and far-flung border areas. BRO had invited bids for this project. This is L&T’s single largest order of supplying equipment for road construction.

S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro, said, “These machines, as part of our contribution to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, are designed and developed by our Product Development Centre at Coimbatore and have more than 90% indigenous content in line with Government’s vision to promote local manufacturing.”

Fitted with ‘Cold Starting Kits’, these equipment operate in sub-zero temperatures of up to minus 20 degrees. Notably, BRO will deploy the equipment to strengthen road infrastructure across the Northeast, North, and Northwest regions of India.

Arvind K Garg, Director, LTCEL said, “LTCEL has been involved in the supply of the indigenous machines for various strategic initiatives of the Indian Government. It has also supplied machines for varied applications required for UN peacekeeping mission, Public Sector Units (PSUs) and the BRO, apart from supplying them in large numbers to private contractors for building India’s infrastructure.”

LTCEL is engaged in manufacturing a diverse range of Road Construction Equipment such as Vibratory Compactors, Pneumatic Tyred Rollers, Asphalt Pavers, Skid Steer Loaders, Wheel Loaders and Hydraulic Excavators, besides attachments such as Crusher Buckets and Slope Compactors. It also manufactures and markets high-precision Hydraulic Components, Customised Systems for applications in Construction Equipment, Industrial Machinery and other engineering sectors.