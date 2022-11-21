Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Koo Logs Over 1 Million Downloads Within Two Days Of Launch In Brazil

Twitter-rival Koo aims to further cement its position globally by making the app available to more countries and launching in multiple global languages. 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 7:12 pm

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo App on Monday said it has received a strong response from users in Brazil, logging over 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch in that market.
    
Twitter-rival Koo aims to further cement its position globally by making the app available to more countries and launching in multiple global languages. 
    
The announcement comes at a time when billionaire Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, setting in motion massive changes and sacking many employees.
    
In a statement on Monday, Koo said: "India’s multilingual microblogging platform, Koo App, was launched in Brazil with the addition of the Portuguese language, making it available in 11 native languages now".
    
Within 48 hours of launch, the platform received a "tremendous response" from Brazil users with over 1 million user downloads, Koo further said.
    
Koo occupied the number one spot on both the Android Play Store and Apple App Store for the last few days, it added.
    
"With a blockbuster entry of an open platform for self-expression in languages, Koo has recently witnessed 2 million Koos and 10 million likes within 48 hours, by users in Brazil alone," the statement said.
    
Koo CEO and co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the support is a testimony that the platform is solving a problem for native language-speaking users not only in India but across the world. 

Tags

Business Koo Koo App Twitter Elon Musk Android Play Store Apple App Store
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released