Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Koo Announces Voluntary Self Verification Feature For Users On The Platform

On Twitter's edit button feature, co-founder Bidawatka said it's been over 20 months that Koo had this feature and it's a "very simple feature".

Koo App Logo

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 2:41 pm

Koo, a homegrown microblogging network, today announced a voluntary self verification feature on the platform where general user can authenticate themselves.

Users will have to add their Aadhaar details on the platform and the account will be verified in 30 seconds, the company said.

Koo said the Aadhar data will not be stored as only the OTP will be required for verification.

The company said that the mechanism will be offered purely on an optional basis, not mandatory.

On Twitter's edit button feature, Bidawatka said it's been over 20 months that Koo had this feature and it's a "very simple feature".

Launched in March 2020, the platform has crossed 30 million downloads so far and the platform expects to surpass 25 million-strong user base in India this year.

Koo already has "eminence" tick for accounts of influential users.

Co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said nearly 5,000 people opted for the voluntary verification in the beta version.

Founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo allows users to communicate in ten languages: Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, and English. 

Koo was among the few social networking players to have complied with the new IT rules announced last year. In January this year, Koo said it had adopted a 'Voluntary Code of Ethics' to safeguard content related to Assembly elections held in five states. It also issued an advisory to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news. The app has content moderation policies in place to block accounts or any offensive content.

