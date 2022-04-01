Kia India Reports Best-Ever Monthly Sales In March With Dispatch Of 22,622 Units

Automaker Kia India on Friday reported its best-ever monthly sales in March at 22,622 units.

The company said its wholesales last month increased by 18 per cent to 22,622 units compared to the same month last year.

In March, Seltos remained the company’s best-seller with 8,415 unit sales, while the newly launched Carens picked pace, registering 7,008 unit dispatches.

Sonet and Carnival also recorded healthy sales, contributing 6,871 and 328 units to Kia’s overall March 2022 tally.

The company concluded the last fiscal with 1,86,787 unit sales despite the global supply chain disruption due to the semiconductor shortage.

The brand registered a growth of 20 per cent year on year.

"2022 has been a good year for us so far, as we have been able to sustain our positive sales momentum in the past quarter. Our growing sales number can be attributed to our recently launched Carens, which has won Indian customers' hearts. We look forward to this outstanding positive trajectory continuing, backed by our revolutionary products and quality customer experience services," Kia India VP and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

While the company is happy with the growing demand for Kia cars in the country, it is well aware of the long waiting period and hence commenced the production in three shifts at our Anantapur facility, he added.

"We are still in the recovery phase, as the semiconductor shortage remains a concern, which has affected our planned production. However, we assure our customers that we are vigilant of the trends globally and taking adequate measures to keep the waiting periods in check," Brar noted.

The company's fourth product in India – Carens - recently crossed the 50,000 bookings milestone, the automaker stated.

Kia India recently crossed 5 lakh dispatches from the Anantapur plant, including 4 lakh domestic sales and 1 lakh exports to more than 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and the Asia Pacific since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019.

"The brand remains strong in the list of 5 best-selling car brands in the country, with 7 per cent market share in the domestic PV market in March. Kia India also recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales, clocking 60,062 unit domestic dispatches with quarterly 9.5 per cent year-on-year growth," the automaker stated.