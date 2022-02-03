Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Kia India Crosses 1 Lakh Cumulative Export Milestone

The automaker has achieved the figure in less than two and a half years, reiterating its commitment to developing India as an export hub.

Since the beginning of exports till January 2022, Kia has shipped a total of 1,01,734 vehicles.

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 1:47 pm

Kia India on Thursday said it has crossed the one lakh cumulative export-milestone since commencing overseas shipments in September 2019.

The automaker has achieved the figure in less than two and a half years, reiterating its commitment to developing India as an export hub, the automaker said in a statement.

Kia India said it exported Seltos and Sonet to 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Mexico and Asia-Pacific. Currently, the share of exports of Seltos and Sonet stands at 77 and 23 per cent, respectively, it added.

Since the beginning of exports till January 2022, the company has shipped a total of 1,01,734 vehicles.

"India is a strategic geography for Kia Corporation, not only in terms of sales but also in terms of developing India as a manufacturing and export hub. To meet the world's growing demand for SUVs, our Anantapur plant has become one of the most critical production hubs for compact and medium-sized SUVs," Kia India MD and CEO Tae-Jin-Park said.

The company is extremely pleased that its India-centric models, Seltos and Sonet, have performed admirably in the international market, highlighting the fact that the Indian products are truly global in nature, he added.

"We are now excited to continue building on this positive momentum with the India manufacturing facility being the mother plant for Carens, serving the world," Park stated. 

