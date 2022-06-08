Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex declined 567 points or 1.02 per cent to close at 55,104 , whereas the Nifty 50 index slipped 153 points or 0.92 per cent at 16,416.

Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Wednesday
Source-Press Trust Of India.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 8:11 am

The Indian equities benchmarks are likely to open on a flat to positive note on Wednesday as indicated by the Nifty Futures trading at Singapore Exchange. The SGX index was trading 58 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 16,482.

Related stories

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex Sell-Off To Third Day; RBI Policy In Focus

Stock Market Today: Sensex Slides Over 500 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Below 16,500

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex declined 567 points or 1.02 per cent to close at 55,104 , whereas the Nifty 50 index slipped 153 points or 0.92 per cent at 16,416.

US Markets

The major indices in the US were trading higher on Tuesday boosted by strong investors sentiments and led by technology stocks. The S&P surged 39.25 points or 1 per cent to 4,160, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 264 points or 0.8 per cent to 33,180. The Nasdaq Composite rose 113.86 points or 0.9 per cent to 12,175.

Asian Markets

The major indices in Asia were trading higher on Wednesday, following the rally in the US indices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 0.98 per cent higher. While the Hang Seng index traded 1.77 per cent higher, South Korea’s KOSPI surged 0.36 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite surged 0.34 per cent, whereas Shenzhen Component was up 0.38 per cent. 

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors (FII) continued to remain the net sellers worth Rs 2,293 crore whereas the domestic institutional investors remained the net buyers worth Rs 1,311 crore on Tuesday, as per the data available on NSE. 

Stocks To Watch

NMDC, Hindustan Copper, Indian Hotels, PB Fintech, RITES, Zydus Lifesciences, Aster DM Healthcare, and Bank Of Maharashtra. 

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices were trading higher on Wednesday as the relaxation of Covid-19 curbs in major Chinese cities fuelled the recovery of the oil demand. The Brent crude futures for August surged 22 cents 0r 0.2 per cent at $120.79 per barrel at 0012GMT. 

Rupee

Rupee declined 12 paise to close at 77.78 against the US Dollar on Tuesday.

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty Stock Market Stock Market Outlook Equity Market Foreign Institutional Investors FII Crude Oil Prices Rupee Vs Dollar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Prophet Row: BJP Action Against Its spokespersons ‘Necessary And Timely’, Says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Prophet Row: BJP Action Against Its spokespersons ‘Necessary And Timely’, Says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind