Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Wednesday

The Indian equities benchmarks are likely to open on a flat to positive note on Wednesday as indicated by the Nifty Futures trading at Singapore Exchange. The SGX index was trading 58 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 16,482.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex declined 567 points or 1.02 per cent to close at 55,104 , whereas the Nifty 50 index slipped 153 points or 0.92 per cent at 16,416.

US Markets

The major indices in the US were trading higher on Tuesday boosted by strong investors sentiments and led by technology stocks. The S&P surged 39.25 points or 1 per cent to 4,160, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 264 points or 0.8 per cent to 33,180. The Nasdaq Composite rose 113.86 points or 0.9 per cent to 12,175.

Asian Markets

The major indices in Asia were trading higher on Wednesday, following the rally in the US indices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 0.98 per cent higher. While the Hang Seng index traded 1.77 per cent higher, South Korea’s KOSPI surged 0.36 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite surged 0.34 per cent, whereas Shenzhen Component was up 0.38 per cent.

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors (FII) continued to remain the net sellers worth Rs 2,293 crore whereas the domestic institutional investors remained the net buyers worth Rs 1,311 crore on Tuesday, as per the data available on NSE.

Stocks To Watch

NMDC, Hindustan Copper, Indian Hotels, PB Fintech, RITES, Zydus Lifesciences, Aster DM Healthcare, and Bank Of Maharashtra.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices were trading higher on Wednesday as the relaxation of Covid-19 curbs in major Chinese cities fuelled the recovery of the oil demand. The Brent crude futures for August surged 22 cents 0r 0.2 per cent at $120.79 per barrel at 0012GMT.

Rupee

Rupee declined 12 paise to close at 77.78 against the US Dollar on Tuesday.