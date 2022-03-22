The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open on a cautious note on Tuesday, as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 0.36 per cent to 17,214.

Here are the key things to know before markets open on Tuesday.

Asian Markets

Asian markets were trading on a positive note on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.66 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.10 per cent and Singapore’s KOSPI advanced 0.71 per cent on Tuesday. On Monday, a Boeing 737 carrying at least 132 people crashed in southern China.

US Markets

US Stocks were trading on a choppy note on Monday. The S&P 500 index slipped less than 0.1 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.6 per cent and the Nasdaq composite slumped o.4 per cent.

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia-Ukraine War entered day 27 on Monday, even as the Russian troops continued to bombard the port city of Mariupol. At least 2,300 people have died in the city so far. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that relations with the US are “on the verge of a breach,” and has summoned the US ambassador to protest president Joe Biden’s criticism of Putin.

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2,962 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 252 crore, on Monday.

