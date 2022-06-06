Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Monday

The Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a negative note as indicated by the Nifty Futures at Singapore Exchange. The SGX index was trading 95 points or 0.57 per cent lower on Monday.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex dipped 49 points or 0.09 per cent at 55,769, whereas the Nifty 50 index dipped 43 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 16,584.

US Markets

The major indices in the US were trading lower on Friday owing to worries of key rate hike by the Fed. The S&P 500 slipped 68 points or 1.6 per cent to 4,108, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 348 points or 1 per cent lower to 32,899. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 304 points or 2.5 per cent to 12,012.

Asian Markets

The major indices in Asia were trading higher after a muted start on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 0.33 per cent higher at 27,853, whereas South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.44 per cent at 2,670. The Hang Seng index was up 0.83 per cent. While the Shanghai Composite surged 0.25 per cent, the Shenzhen Component was up 0.47 per cent.

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors (FII) remained the net sellers worth Rs 3,770 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors (DII) remained the net buyers worth Rs 2,360 crore on Friday, according to the data available on NSE.

Stocks To Watch

JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Coal India Limited, Tata Consumer Products, Vedanta, Welspun Corp, Adani Transmission, and Poonawala Fincorp.

Oil Prices

The crude oil prices were trading higher on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised its prices sharply for its crude sales in July. The Brent crude oil benchmark surged $1.80 or 1.5 per cent at $121 per barrel at 2319 GMT.

Rupee

After initial gains, Rupee settled 6 paise lower at 77.66 against the US Dollar on Friday.