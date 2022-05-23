Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Monday

The Indian benchmark indices are likely to witness a flat to positive start on Monday after a choppy week. Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange traded 645 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 16,319 signaling that the Dalal Street was headed towards a gap-up opening.

On Friday, the markets managed to break a five-week losing streak as the Sensex rose 2.9 per cent while the broader Nifty 50 Index advanced 3 per cent.

Asian Shares

In Asia, the stocks, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares were up 0.04 per cent, amidst the fear of inflation and rising interest rates globally. The Hang Seng slipped 1.46 per cent or 20,663 points. The shares of Japan's Nikkei were 0.85 per cent higher.

US Shares

The S&P 500 Index surged 0.57 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,901.36, on account of fears of a slowdown in Chinese economy owing to surge in Covid-19 cases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average grew 8.77 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,261.90. The Nasdaq slipped 33.88 points, or 0.3%, to 11,354.62.

Stocks To Watch

Zomato, Bharat Electronics, Steel Authority of India, Infosys, Sun Pharma and NTPC.

FII and DII Data

The foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,265 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors remained net buyers worth Rs 2,148 crore on May 21, as per the data available on NSE.

Oil Prices

On Friday, the crude oil prices dipped 0.04 per cent to $110.24 per barrel. The Brent crude oil benchmark surged 0.23 per cent or 82 cents to $112.68 per barrel.

Gold Prices

The price of spot gold was higher by 0.3 per cent on Monday at $1847 per ounce.

Rupee

The Rupee slumped 10 paise to an all-time low of 77.72 against the US dollar, on account of negative trends in domestic equities as well as persistent foreign fund outflow.