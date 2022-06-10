Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Friday

The Indian equities benchmark is likely to open on a negative note on Friday as indicated by the Nifty Futures trading at Singapore Exchange. The SGX index was trading 232 points or 1.41 per cent at 16,239.

On Thursday, snapping its four-day losing streak, the 30-Share BSE Sensex surged 427 points or 0.78 per cent to close at 55,320, whereas the broader NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.74 per cent to finish at 16,478.

US Markets

The major indices in the US were trading lower on Thursday as the fear of inflation gripped investors’ sentiments. The S&P 500 declined 97.75 points or 2.4 per cent to 4,017, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 638 points or 1.9 per cent lower to 32,272. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 332 points or 2.7 per cent to 11,754.

Asian Markets

The major indices in Asia were trading lower following the overnight decline of US stocks. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 1.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 1.48 per cent lower, whereas South Korea’s KOSPI was down 1.17 per cent. The Hang Seng index declined 1.03 per cent. While Shanghai Composite advanced 0.07 per cent, Shenzhen Component was trading 0.10 per cent lower.

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors (FII) remained the net sellers worth Rs 1,512 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors remained the net buyers worth Rs 1,624 crore on Friday, according to the data available on NSE.

Stocks To Watch

Bajaj Auto, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Escorts, Power Finance Corporation, HFCL, HDFC, Shriram Transport, and Indian Overseas Bank

Crude Oil Prices

The crude oil prices fell on Friday. The Brent crude futures for August declined $1.01 or 0.8 per cent to $122 per barrel at 0141 GMT.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee declined by 6 paise to close at 77.74 against US Dollar on Thursday.