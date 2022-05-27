Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Friday

The Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a positive note on Friday as indicated by the SGX index. The Nifty Futures on the Singapore Exchange surged 82.5 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 16,258.

On Thursday, the Indian equity benchmarks witnessed gains for the first time this week. The BSE Sensex surged 503 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 54,252, whereas Nifty advanced 144.35 points or 0.90 per cent to end at 16,70.

US Markets

In the US, the major indices were trading higher for the second day in a row boosted by investor sentiments. The S&P 500 surged 79.11 points or 0.2 per cent to 4,057. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 516.91 points or 1.6 per cent or 32,637. The Nasdaq advanced 305 points or 2.7 per cent to 11,740.

Asian Markets

In Asia, major indices surged were trading higher. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 1.57 per cent. While the Nikkei 225 surged 0.65 per cent, the Hang Seng index advanced 2.97 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI surged by 1.02 per cent. The Shanghai Composite was higher by 0.62 per cent, whereas the Shenzhen component advanced 1.37 per cent.

Stocks To Watch

Bharti Airtel, Tata Power, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Muthoot Finance and Glenmark Pharma.

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors (FII) remained the net sellers on Thursday worth Rs 1,597 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors (DII) remained the net buyers worth Rs 2,906 crore.

Oil Prices

After a consistent two-month high, oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday. The Brent crude futures slipped 11 cents to $117.29 per barrel, whereas the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dipped 19 cents to $113.90 per barrel.

Gold Prices

The gold prices fell on Thursday after the US Fed’s announcement of keeping the interest rates on a restrictive level. The spot gold slipped 0.1 per cent to $1,851 per ounce, whereas the US gold futures surged 0.2 per cent to $1,849.

Rupee

The Rupee declined by 6 paise to close 77.61 against US dollars owing to high crude oil prices and consistent foreign capital outflow.