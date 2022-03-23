Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Key Things To Know Before Market Opens On Wednesday

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 9:05 am

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher as indicated by Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange amid strong global cues. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 0.45 per cent or 78 points to 17,450.

Here are key things to know before market opens on Wednesday:

Asian Markets

Asian markets were trading higher on Wednesday with Japan's Nikkei up nearly 3 per cent, Singapore's Straits Time up 0.45 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 2.1 per cent.

 Asian equities hit three week highs on Wednesday as cash fleeing tumbling bond markets flowed back toward big tech and other beaten-up sectors, while the Ukraine conflict's potential to further hit supplies kept oil and commodity prices high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent, with Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney all registering similar sized gains, news agency Reuters reported.

US Markets

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday and oil prices eased as investors remained focused on the outlook for inflation.

Banks helped drive the gains, along with technology and retailer stocks. Energy stocks slipped as oil prices fell. Bond yields continued to rise a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively in raising interest rates in its fight against inflation, if it needed to.

The S&P 500 rose 50.43 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 4,511.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.47 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 34,807.46.

The Nasdaq rose 270.36 points, or 2 per cent, to 14,108.82.

The battle for Ukraine’s cities thundered across its suburbs Tuesday, with the Ukrainian military saying it forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv suburb, while Russian forces took partial control of three northwest areas where there’s been fighting for weeks.

A senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday that Russian ground forces were still largely stalled outside the capital city, but Russian ships spent the past day shelling the already devastated southern port city of Mariupol from offshore.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 384 crore on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 602 crore.
 

