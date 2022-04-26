The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Tuesday as indicated by the Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange amid stable global cues.

Here are key things to know before market opens on Tuesday

SGX Nifty Update

The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 0.59 per cent or 101 points to 17,095.

Asian Markets

Most of the Asian markets were trading higher. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent, Taiwan Weighted rose 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.15 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.64 per cent.

US Markets

U.S. stocks stormed back from sharp losses in the morning to notch gains Monday, the latest round of turbulence for Wall Street.

The S&P 500 climbed 24.34 points, or 0.6%, to 4,296.12 after erasing an early 1.7% loss. Stocks of internet-related companies helped lead the way, including Twitter, which jumped 5.7% after agreeing to sell itself to Tesla CEO and tweeter extraordinaire Elon Musk.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 238.06 points, or 0.7%, to 34,049.46 after earlier being down 488 points, while the Nasdaq composite rallied 165.56, or 1.3%, to 13,004.85 to lead the market.

Stocks have been shaky recently, with the S&P 500 coming off a three-week losing streak, amid worries about the quick jump in interest rates coming from the Federal Reserve as it tries to rein in high inflation. Strong profit reports for the first three months of the year from big U.S. companies had been offering support, but even that was looking less solid following some mixed reports and forecasts last week.

Gold and Crude Oil Price Check

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.53 to $98.54 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $4.33 to $102.32 a barrel.

Gold for June delivery fell $38.30 to $1,896 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 59 cents to $23.67 an ounce and May copper fell 13 cents to $4.45 a pound.

The dollar fell to 128.02 Japanese yen from 128.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.0709 from $1.0787.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 3,302.85 crore while domestic instititional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,870 crore on Monday.

Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life Among Stocks In Focus

Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, KPIT Tech, Macrotech Developers and Mahindra Logistics will be in focus as they will announce theiir March quarter earnings later in the day.



