The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open on a flat note as indicated by Nifty futures on SIingapore Exchange ahead of monthly expiry of April futures and option contracts.

Here are key things to know before market opens on Thursday:

SGX Nifty

The Nifty Futures on Singapre Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 0.06 per cent to 17,061 indicating flat start for Indian markets.

Asian Markets

Most of the Asian markets were trading higher led by Japan's Nikkei's 0.61 per cent gain. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.69 per cent, Straits Times advanced 0.13 per cent and Taiwan Weighted rose 0.47 per cent.

US Markets

Stocks on Wall Street managed only meager gains Wednesday, after a broad rally led by technology companies faded by late afternoon, leaving the market little changed a day after a big sell-off.

The lackluster finish punctuated a wobbly start for stocks, the latest turbulence for the market as traders brace for more earnings reports from major U.S. companies this week.

The S&P 500 saw most of a midday rally evaporate and wound up with a gain of just 0.2 per cent. The Nasdaq ended just barely in the red after the tech stock rebound petered out. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 per cent.

The indexes rallied to a strong finish late Monday only to slump on Tuesday. They are all down 1.5 per cent or more so far this week.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,064 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,917 crore.

Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever Among Key Stocks In Focus

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 2 per cent to Rs 1,526 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022, on account of lower sales in both domestic and export markets.



The company's total two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales declined by 17 per cent to 9,76,651 units in the fourth quarter as compared with 11,69,664 units in the same period of 2020-21 fiscal.

Hindustan Unilever

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.34 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,307 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022 despite flat volume growth due to unprecedented inflation.

Moreover, HUL has now become a Rs 50,000 crore turnover company and also the first pure FMCG firm to achieve this milestone. The company now has 16 brands with a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore each.

Earnings On April 28

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Ambuja Cements, SBI Life, Vedanta, Biocon, Coromandel International, IIFL Fiance and Shoppers Stop will report their March quarter earnings later in the day.