Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Key Things To Know Before Market Opens On Monday

Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as US stock futures took an early skid on Fed rate worries

Key Things To Know Before Market Opens On Monday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 7:56 am

The domestic equity market is likely to open in red as indicated by SGX Nifty and on global cues. 

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 197.5 points, or 1.20 per cent, lower at 16,222.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Monday.

Related stories

Global Factors, Macro Data, Earnings To Drive Market Trends This Week: Analysts

FPIs Withdraw Rs 6,400 Crore From Equity Markets In May So Far

How Rising Inflation Has Spooked Equity Markets Globally

Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as US stock futures took an early skid on Fed rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession.

Back home, traders will react to Reliance earnings amid ample primary market action. Campus Activewear will make its debut today, whereas LIC IPO will close for subscription.

The market fell 1.6 per cent on Friday and remained under intense selling pressure in three out of four trading sessions in the truncated week. The BSE Sensex tanked 867 points to 54,836 and the Nifty50 fell 271 points to 16,411, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices have fallen 1.8 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.


Stocks in News

Mindtree, L&T Infotech, Tata Power Company, Reliance Industries, Campus Activewear will make its debut on the BSE and NSE today, HCL Tech, Go Fashion India, Hariom Pipe Industries


FII and DII data

There was an intense selling pressure by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Friday as they have net offloaded shares worth Rs 5,517.08 crore. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 3,014.85 crore worth of shares on same day.

Asian Stocks

Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as U.S. stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession.

S&P 500 stock futures led the way with a drop of 0.6%, while Nasdaq futures shed 0.7%. U.S. 10-year bond futures also lost 8 ticks. Nikkei futures were trading at 26,745 compared to a cash close of 27,003 on Friday.

Results on May 9

PVR, Godrej Agrovet, Dalmia Bharat, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Borosil, Central Bank of India, Vedant Fashions, Suven Pharmaceuticals will release quarterly earnings on May 9.

Tags

Business National Stock Market Outlook Stock Market Profit Stock Markets Stock Market Updates Stock Market Stock Markets News Markets Today Equity Markets Outlook
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers