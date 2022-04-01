Key Things To Know Before Market Opens On Friday

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open lower as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures fell 0.4 per cent to 17,462 amid weak global cues.

Here are key things to know before market opens on April 1

Asian Markets

Most of the Asian markets were trading lower taking cues from weak closing in US markets. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.73 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.82 per cent and Taiwan Weighted fell 0.86 per cent.

US Markets

A late burst of selling left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, as the market closed out its worst quarter since the pandemic broke out two years ago.

Despite posting a 3.6% gain for March, a dismal January and February left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date. The S&P 500 ended the day 1.6% lower, bringing its loss since the beginning of the year to 4.9%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.5%. Both indexes also notched gains for March, thanks largely to a market rally in the two weeks heading into this week.

Crude Oil Check

Oil prices fell as President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. The move to pump more oil into the market is part of an effort to control energy prices, which are up nearly 40% globally this year.

Russia-Ukraine War Update

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday that his country will be sending armored Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine to help in its war against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically asked for them during a video appeal to Australian lawmakers for more aid.

Zelenskyy addressed the Australian Parliament on Thursday and asked for the Australian-manufactured four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 3.089 crore on Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,145 crore.

