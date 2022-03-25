The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher as indicated by Nifty Futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGC Nifty Futures rose 0.42 per cent or 72 points to 17,294 amid choppy cues from other Asian markets.

Here are key things to know before market opens on Friday:

Asian Markets

Most of the Asian markets were trading lower with Japan's Nikkei down 0.13 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.44 per cent and Taiwan Weighted down 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian shares were headed for a second successive week of gains on Friday, though trading was choppy amid hawkish U.S. monetary policy, shifts in Chinese economic policy, and ongoing ructions in commodity markets due to the war in Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported.

US Markets

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday and oil prices slipped as a streak of uneven trading continues on world markets.

Major U.S. indexes are mixed for the week so far after alternating between gains and losses over the past several days. Crude oil prices fell as world leaders gather in Europe to discuss more ways to further isolate and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 63.92 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 4,520.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 349.44 points, or 1 per cent, to 34,707.94.

The Nasdaq rose 269.23 points, or 1.9 per cent, to 14,191.84.

Crude Oil, Gold Price Check

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $2.59 to $112.34 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $2.57 to $119.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 5 cents to $3.39 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $4.15 a gallon. April natural gas rose 17 cents $5.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $24.90 to $1,962.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 73 cents to $25.92 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.74 a pound.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,741 crore on Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,091 crore. Majority of selling by FIIs came on account of CPPIB selling 2.02 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank.

