Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Key Gas Pipeline From Russia To Europe Restarts After Break

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work. Amid growing tensions over Russia's war in Ukraine

The sun rises behind the landfall facility of Nord Stream 1 AP Photo

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 2:08 pm

Natural gas started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, the operator said. But the gas flow was expected to fall well short of full capacity.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work. Amid growing tensions over Russia's war in Ukraine, German officials had feared that the pipeline — the country's main source of Russian gas, which has accounted for around a third of Germany's gas supplies — might not reopen at all.

Operator Nord Stream AG said that gas started flowing again Thursday morning but the flow would take a while to ramp up, German news agency dpa reported.

Deliveries were expected to fall well below the pipeline's full capacity. Nord Stream said a similar amount of gas was expected to that seen before maintenance. The head of Germany's network regulator, Klaus Mueller, said on Twitter that Russia's Gazprom had notified deliveries Thursday of only about 30% of the pipeline's capacity.

In mid-June, Russia's state-owned Gazprom cut the flow to 40% of capacity. It cited alleged technical problems involving equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn't be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

The Canadian government earlier this month gave permission for the turbine that powers a compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline to be delivered to Germany.

The German government has rejected Gazprom's technical explanation for the gas reduction, charging repeatedly that it was a pretext for a political decision to sow uncertainty and further push up energy prices. It has said that the turbine was a replacement that was only supposed to be installed in September, but that it's doing everything to deprive Russia of the pretext to reduce supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Gazprom still hadn't received the relevant documents for the turbine's return — a claim repeated Wednesday by Gazprom. Putin said that Gazprom was to shut another turbine for repairs in late July, and if the one that was sent to Canada wasn't returned by then the flow of gas would ebb even more.

The head of the European Union's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday that the turbine was “in transit” and there was “no pretext not to deliver” gas. 

The Commission proposed that member countries cut their gas use by 15% over the coming months as the bloc braces for a possible full Russian cutoff of gas supplies.
 

