Monday, May 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Karnataka HC Extends Stay On ED Order Freezing Xiaomi India Assets

Justice S G Pandit extended the stay till June 1, with the hearing of the case posted to that day.

Karnataka HC Extends Stay On ED Order Freezing Xiaomi India Assets
Xiaomi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 May 2022 5:50 pm

The Karnataka High Court on Monday extended the stay on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) order of freezing Rs 5,551 crore in the bank accounts of Xiaomi India.

Justice S G Pandit extended the stay till June 1, with the hearing of the case posted to that day.

The ED froze Xiaomi's accounts on April 29 alleging that it has violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) by illegally transferring money abroad to three companies under the guise of royalty payments.

Related stories

ED’s Xiaomi Probe: Hope India Will Provide Fair, Just And Non-Discriminatory Environment To Chinese Firms, Says China

Xiaomi's Allegations Of Coercion Baseless, Afterthought: ED

Here Is Why Troubles Continue To Mount For Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain

In an interim order on May 5, a vacation bench of the High Court stayed this order.

"Operation of the order is stayed subject to the condition that petitioners will operate the bank accounts which are seized only for the purpose of meeting the expenses for carrying out the day-to-day activities of the company," the HC said in its interim order on May 5.

Subsequently on May 12, the HC modified its interim order and allowed the company to draw overdraft from the banks to meet these expenses. However, on both the occasions, the company was expressly barred from using the money to pay royalty to companies outside India.

Tags

Business National Xiaomi India Xiaomi India Royalty Payments Xiaomi Xiaomi Case Xiaomi Smartphones Xiaomi Group Karnataka High Court Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 Playoffs, Playing Conditions Explained: Rain, Super Over, Points, Reserve Day And More

IPL 2022 Playoffs, Playing Conditions Explained: Rain, Super Over, Points, Reserve Day And More

The Irresistible Rise Of Popular South Indian Cinema In The Pan-Indian Market

The Irresistible Rise Of Popular South Indian Cinema In The Pan-Indian Market