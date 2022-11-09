Kalyani Strategic Systems Wins Contract To Export Artillery Guns

Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, under Bharat Forge Ltd., signed a deal on November 9 to export 155mm. artillery guns to a friendly nation in a non-conflict zone. The deal is worth $155 million and the arms are to be exported within three years.

With a range of 42 kms, the 155mm. artillery guns can either be truck-mounted or propelled on its own wheels. These artillery guns are highly capable due to its ‘quick shoot and scoot’ capability and can endure harsh weather conditions including sub-zero temperatures, according to Aviation & Defence Universe website.

The Pune-based Kalyani Group is also reported to establish the world’s largest artillery factory at an undisclosed location in India. In addition to this $155 million deal, the private defence firm has previously won major contracts to supply arms to the Indian Armed Forces. Earlier this year, the firm had announced that it will expand operations in India to produce its M4 armoured vehicle. This is in partnership with South Africa’s Paramount Group.

India’s private firms have been making great progress in the defence sector, and is expected to play a key role in the $5 billion defence export target the country has set for itself. These efforts are in line with the ‘Make in India’ campaign that is aimed at achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in the country's defence sector.